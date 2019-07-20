Generators
The Best DnD Generators from Around the Web
Why make everything from scratch when these DnD generators can help you with the heavy lifting? We've collected map generators, dungeon generators, NPC generators, and more all in one place. These represent some of the best and most recommended DnD 5e generators out there, but if we've missed any let us know.
Map Generators
Sometimes you need a map on the fly. These map generators will get you what you need right away. You can make a medieval fantasy city with amazing towns, cities, and continents in no time at all. Try out all these different map generators and put them to good use!
Treasure Generators
Players are always looking for good loot. These treasure generators will get you everything you need, from standard loot generation to complex magic items. These tools contain everything you need to fill your dungeons, monsters, and castles with fantastic fantasy treasure.
Dungeon Generators
While you can certainly craft a dungeon by hand, dungeon generators make it easy to have a quick pickup game of DnD. These dungeon generators will give you maps that range from small and simple dungeons all the way to massive multi-session mega dungeons.
Encounter Generators
When planning encounters, these encounter generators can help you calculate the perfect session. Not only are they great for inspiration, these tools help you balance CR, calculate EXP, and plan ahead. Encounter generators aren't just for the lazy DM; they're a time saver that can help you take your encounters to the next level.
Story Generators
If you have writer's block, you've come to right place. Story generators give you a solid framework of ideas to get your stories going. Nothing that comes out of a generator is a perfect masterpiece, but the inspiration these provide can help you come up with new plot hooks, ties, and stories for you game.
Character/NPC Generators
You never know when you're suddenly going to need a new NPC, so we've assembled the best tools around to help you create characters, NPCs, and keep track of them all. No matter what kind of character you need to make, the NPC generators will help you build a character with more than just base stats. Roll up a new NPC today and see just how good these tools can be.
Roll Tables
Back before we had digital generators it was all dice and tables! These roll tables are perfect for pulling up quick descriptions, story elements, or points of interest when your players inevitably walk away from whatever you actually had planned.
Various Generators
We found more generators, but these don't fit into any of our grouping above! As this list grows we'll break out different categories from here. Until then, if you're looking for something that doesn't fit anywhere else, it'll be here. If you find any on your own, let us know so we can add them here!